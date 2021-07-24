Morgan Stanley Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $64.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.17.

ALLY opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after purchasing an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

