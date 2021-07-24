Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Newmont were worth $287,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

