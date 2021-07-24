Morgan Stanley Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $65.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

KO stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

