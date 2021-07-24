Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 1,706” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,663.11 ($21.73).
Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
