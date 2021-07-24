Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 1,706” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,663.11 ($21.73).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In related news, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,968.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

