Morgan Stanley Sells 51,827 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,827 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

