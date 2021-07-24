Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.28. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mplx shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 4,479 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

