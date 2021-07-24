Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.