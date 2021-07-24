My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $5.60 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $38.55 million and $5.68 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $5.60 or 0.00016671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00104216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00140277 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,672.84 or 1.00154943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

