Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MYOV. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of MYOV opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.