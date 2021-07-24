Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.04.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $188.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

