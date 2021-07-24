National Bank Financial Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$14.50 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.83.

TSE MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

