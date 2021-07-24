National Bank Financial Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$14.50 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.83.
TSE MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.96.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
