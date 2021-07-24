National Bankshares Increases Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$70.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$63.80 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.09.

TSE:DCBO opened at C$81.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$34.50 and a 12 month high of C$86.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

