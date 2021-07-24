National Bankshares Increases Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$60.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.75 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

TSE:OTEX opened at C$64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94. Open Text has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$64.89.

In other Open Text news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 242,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.42, for a total transaction of C$15,153,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,242 shares in the company, valued at C$61,494,801.62. Also, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,100,000.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

