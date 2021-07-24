National Bankshares Raises Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,000.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,110.00.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$2,068.45 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$1,109.41 and a 12 month high of C$2,069.79. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,689.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

