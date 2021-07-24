National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $48.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after buying an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,206,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.