NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NCR were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

