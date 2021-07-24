Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.15 ($79.00).

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €72.14 ($84.87). The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

