Neo (NEO) Price Hits $30.69 on Major Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $30.69 or 0.00090508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $248.82 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.