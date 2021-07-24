NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,304,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 486,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.38 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.