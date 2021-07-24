Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.45 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NFLX stock opened at $515.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

