Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $620.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $10.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.02. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

