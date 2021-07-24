NETGEAR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 842 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,258% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,601 shares of company stock worth $2,400,831 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

