NETGEAR Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,251 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,546% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NTGR stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,601 shares of company stock worth $2,400,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

