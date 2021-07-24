New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -28.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 229,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.