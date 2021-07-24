New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -28.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 250,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,350,000 after buying an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 229,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.