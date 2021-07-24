New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NYMT. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 262,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

