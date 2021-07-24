Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

