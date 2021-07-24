NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.