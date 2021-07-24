Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.50.

NCBS stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

