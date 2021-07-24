Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.84%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87. Nidec has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

