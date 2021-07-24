Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nielsen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

