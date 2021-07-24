Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny Buys 50,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 625,603 shares in the company, valued at C$619,346.97.

TSE NHK opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$75.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.52.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.