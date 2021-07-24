No Street GP LP Buys Shares of 550,000 DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

No Street GP LP bought a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

DHHCU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,323. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

