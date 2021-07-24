No Street GP LP Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

No Street GP LP trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.1% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,368 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $2,183,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,014,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,822,000 after buying an additional 484,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

C stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 13,443,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,594,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

