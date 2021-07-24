Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading Up 1.6%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.