Nord/LB Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €122.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.56 ($155.96).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €118.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

