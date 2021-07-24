NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 1,598 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000.

VTI opened at $227.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $161.90 and a one year high of $227.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

