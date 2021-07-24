NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $672,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

