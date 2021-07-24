NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $825,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.16.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

