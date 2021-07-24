NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $276.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,106.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

