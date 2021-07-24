NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,875 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.25. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 685.76, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

