NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 18.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,324 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vale by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

NYSE:VALE opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

