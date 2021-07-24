NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $139.43 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

