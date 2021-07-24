NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $325.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

