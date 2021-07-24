Northern Trust Corp Has $3.31 Million Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Datto worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.60. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,469 shares of company stock worth $7,858,596 in the last quarter.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

