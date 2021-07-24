Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Independence were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independence by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Independence by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Independence by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NYSE:IHC opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46. Independence Holding has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

