Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,457 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,911,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 51,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

