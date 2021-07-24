NorthWestern Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,226,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after acquiring an additional 413,131 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 331,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

