Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is Anomaly Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,460 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 8.0% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of Nuance Communications worth $81,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.