Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $113,195.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.00840618 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

