Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $711,645.59 and $1.02 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00113176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00145786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,994.40 or 1.00391097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00891440 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.